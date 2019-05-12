Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Heading right back to hill

Martinez (shoulder) is scheduled to make another relief appearance for Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander's workload in his Friday appearance was a modest 11 pitches, so he'll be right back to work less than 48 hours later. The outing will mark his fourth in eight days since beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. Assuming it goes off without setbacks, Martinez will then likely be asked to work a multi-inning appearance and/or pitch on consecutive days as yet another benchmark towards eventual activation.