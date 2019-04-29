Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Heading to Jupiter
Martinez (shoulder) will head to the team's spring training facility in Jupiter, Florida early this week to face hitters in a pair of live batting practice sessions, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The team's medical staff met with Martinez over the weekend to decide the next step in his rehab process, and the live BP sessions were determined to be the next benchmark in his recovery. How well Martinez's shoulder tolerates the sessions will determine how quickly he'll embark on an official minor-league rehab assignment.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Ready for relief role•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Next rehab steps being planned•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Will pitch in relief upon return•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Another side session on tap•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Makes more progress Friday•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Another bullpen scheduled•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...