Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Heading to Jupiter

Martinez (shoulder) will head to the team's spring training facility in Jupiter, Florida early this week to face hitters in a pair of live batting practice sessions, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The team's medical staff met with Martinez over the weekend to decide the next step in his rehab process, and the live BP sessions were determined to be the next benchmark in his recovery. How well Martinez's shoulder tolerates the sessions will determine how quickly he'll embark on an official minor-league rehab assignment.