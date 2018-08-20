Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Heads back to team for medical evaluation

Martinez (shoulder) gave up an earned run on a hit over three innings and recorded two strikeouts over two appearances with Double-A Springfield on Friday and Sunday. He'll return to St. Louis on Monday for a medical evaluation by team doctors, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was particularly sharp in Sunday's outing, getting through his one perfect frame by throwing 12 of 15 pitches for strikes. Martinez is slated for a bullpen role upon activation, and he's likely to remain in that capacity for what remains of the regular season.