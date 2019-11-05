Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Hoping to start

Martinez (shoulder) would prefer to be a starter next season, David Solomon of 590 The Fan reports.

Martinez has multiple routes to fantasy relevance next season. He was a very good starting pitcher for the first several years of his career and could certainly be one again in 2020. He pitched exclusively out of the bullpen in 2019, moving into the closer role and recording 24 saves. He'll come with a large amount of risk, however, as he underwent a shoulder cleanup procedure in October and battled shoulder issues early in the season as well.