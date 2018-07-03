Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Improved control in Monday's win
Martinez (5-4) allowed two earned runs on six hits, two walks and a wild pitch over six innings in a win over the Diamondbacks on Monday. He struck out seven.
Although he issued multiple walks for the 12th time in 14 starts, Martinez still managed his best road effort since April 15 against the Reds. The right-hander fired a manageable 96 pitches through his six frames, and his strikeout totals were encouragingly elevated for the second consecutive start. Martinez has seemingly righted the ship after a four-start rough patch following his return from the disabled list, one in which he generated an 8.10 ERA, .329 BAA, .424 wOBA and mammoth 10.8 BB/9 across 16.2 innings. He'll look to stay on the right track when he faces off with the Giants in a scheduled Saturday start.
