Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Inside track to No. 5 starter role

Martinez had likely secured the No. 5 spot in the starting rotation by the time spring training was suspended, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander had apparently made good on his offseason goal of reclaiming a rotation spot, remaining healthy throughout spring training and proving his previously ailing right shoulder was up to the rigors of starting. Martinez logged 13 innings overall across four Grapefruit League appearances, and even in his poorest outing of spring March 11 against the Mets, he was able to record six strikeouts over 3.2 innings.