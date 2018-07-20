Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Knocked around by Cubs

Martinez fell to 6-6 on the season after giving up six runs (five earned) on seven hits and a walk Thursday against the Cubs, striking out just a pair in five innings.

Martinez had been cruising along, allowing just one run in four innings, before falling apart in the fifth. He allowed five runs on five hits in that frame, finishing with a two-run homer by Ian Happ. He's now given up at least five runs in three of his last eight starts, though his ERA still sits at a solid 3.39. He'll next take the hill Tuesday in Cincinnati.