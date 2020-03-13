Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Knocked around by Mets

Martinez started a Grapefruit League game against the Mets on Wednesday and allowed six earned runs on six hits, a walk, a wild pitch and a hit batsman across 3.2 innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander was truly all over the spectrum in what would turn out to be his final Grapefruit League start due to the cancellation of the remainder of spring training due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Martinez gave up a pair of extra-base hits overall, allowing a double to Robinson Cano and a two-run home run to J.D. Davis, who he also plunked during the outing. While the wild performance put somewhat of a damper on what has otherwise been a strong spring for Martinez, the six strikeouts were certainly a positive. Given his relatively solid form throughout Grapefruit League play, Martinez would seem to have a solid shot at a spot in the Opening Day rotation; however, with the first game of the season now delayed by at least two weeks past its original March 26 date, it's also possible veteran Miles Mikolas (forearm) has enough time to get healthy and reclaim one of the two spots currently considered as available.