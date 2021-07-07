Martinez (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right thumb ligament strain, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The righty threw a side-session this week after exiting Sunday's start with what was initially thought to be a bruised thumb. Now, though, Martinez will be sidelined until after the All-Star break. It's unclear whether he'll require longer than a minimum stay on the IL. Lars Nootbaar was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.