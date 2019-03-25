Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Lands on IL

Martinez (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.

This was expected. Martinez, who has been sidelined for most of spring due to a shoulder issue, recently resumed his throwing program and is hoping to return in May.

