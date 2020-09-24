Martinez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain Thursday.

Martinez suffered an injury during Wednesday's start against the Royals, and he'll miss time after being diagnosed with a left oblique strain. Thr right-hander struggled during the abbreviated 2020 season, posting a 9.90 ERA and 2.10 WHIP over 20 innings across five starts. It's unclear whether he could be available if the Cardinals make a playoff run.

