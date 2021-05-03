Martinez (2-4) allowed five hits and two walks while striking out three in eight scoreless innings to earn the win against the Pirates on Sunday.

Martinez earned his first win of the season Tuesday, and he put together another dominant performance against Pittsburgh on Sunday. The right-hander allowed baserunners in each of the first six innings, but he limited the damage en route to his first scoreless outing of the year. Martinez has now posted a 3.72 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 36.1 innings across his first six starts of 2021. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Rockies on Friday.