The Cardinals list Martinez (ankle) as their probable starter for Friday's game in San Diego.
Though Martinez came away with his third straight win in his last outing May 8 against the Rockies, he was bothered by a sore right ankle after tweaking it in the Cardinals' victory celebration a day earlier. Due to a team off day Monday, Martinez will have five days to rest up between starts, which should provide him with enough time to move past the ankle issue. Martinez sports a decent 4.35 ERA and a strong 1.16 WHIP through 41.1 innings, but his measly 12.6 K% has made him tough to rely on for fantasy purposes, especially with league-wide strikeout rates at an all-time high.
