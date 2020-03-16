Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Maintenance plan on tap

Martinez is slated to throw at least 45 pitches in twice-a-week bullpen sessions while spring training is suspended, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mike Shildt and his staff have developed the maintenance program to keep their projected starters ready to ramp up for a likely second wave of spring training, and, eventually, for the regular season. Martinez, who was fighting for a rotation spot when Grapefruit League play was paused Thursday, is expected to be subject to the protocol. The veteran right-hander went into the suspension of spring play on a somewhat sour note, as he allowed six earned runs over 3.2 innings versus the Mets on Wednesday, although he did record six strikeouts as well.