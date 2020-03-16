Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Maintenance plan on tap
Martinez is slated to throw at least 45 pitches in twice-a-week bullpen sessions while spring training is suspended, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Manager Mike Shildt and his staff have developed the maintenance program to keep their projected starters ready to ramp up for a likely second wave of spring training, and, eventually, for the regular season. Martinez, who was fighting for a rotation spot when Grapefruit League play was paused Thursday, is expected to be subject to the protocol. The veteran right-hander went into the suspension of spring play on a somewhat sour note, as he allowed six earned runs over 3.2 innings versus the Mets on Wednesday, although he did record six strikeouts as well.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Knocked around by Mets•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Dominates in second start•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: No issues after first outing•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Throws full bullpen Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: No restrictions to begin spring•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Will compete for starting role•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 sleepers, breakouts, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Albies
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Tauchman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 91-100
Closing out the top-100 players in Fantasy baseball in 2020, we're looking at some power/speed...