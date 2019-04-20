Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Makes more progress Friday
Martinez (shoulder) threw approximately 40 pitches from flat ground at a distance of about 60 feet Friday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Martinez's session reportedly went off without issues and came in the wake of successful bullpens over the last week. The right-hander is set for another 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday, after which he'll be evaluated for a more aggressive side session or a trip down to the Cardinals' facility in Jupiter, Florida for live batting practice.
