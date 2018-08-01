Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: May miss 3-to-4 starts
Martinez (shoulder) is currently expected to miss 3-to-4 starts after being placed on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
It still appears to be a preliminary diagnosis for Martinez, who is on the disabled list for the third time this season. A return in mid-August seems to be on the table for the time being, but a longer absence wouldn't be surprising after the 26-year-old sustained the shoulder injury in his return from an oblique injury, which was also on his right side.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Returns to DL•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Headed for DL•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Departs game with shoulder strain•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Exits outing with apparent injury•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Officially activated from DL•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Confirmed for Monday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...