Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: May miss 3-to-4 starts

Martinez (shoulder) is currently expected to miss 3-to-4 starts after being placed on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It still appears to be a preliminary diagnosis for Martinez, who is on the disabled list for the third time this season. A return in mid-August seems to be on the table for the time being, but a longer absence wouldn't be surprising after the 26-year-old sustained the shoulder injury in his return from an oblique injury, which was also on his right side.