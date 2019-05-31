Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Mixed bag in bullpen role
Martinez, who allowed two earned runs on a hit and two walks while also recording a strikeout over an inning in a win over the Phillies on Thursday , has a 5.40 ERA, a 1.60 WHIP and one hold over his first six relief appearances of the season.
Martinez is working as a full-time reliever since his mid-May activation from a shoulder injury, and although the aforementioned numbers are ugly, they are a tad misleading. The 27-year-old right-hander has actually generated scoreless efforts in four of his six trips to the mound, and he hasn't allowed a hit in three of them. Manager Mike Shildt has yet to deploy Martinez in a multi-inning capacity, which is one of the advantages of utilizing the long-time starter in a bullpen role. However, he has afforded Martinez steady work, as his six outings have come over a 13-day period.
