Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Mixes pitches in latest bullpen
Martinez (shoulder) threw a second 20-pitch bullpen session Monday and was able to begin varying his pitches, Andrew Wagner of MLB.com reports. "Everything checked out great," manager Mike Shildt said. "He tried to mix in four-seam [fastballs] and two-seam. He tried to mix in some spin and off-speed pitches and felt great."
The session was a step up from Friday's, when Martinez exclusively threw fastballs. The right-hander is now slated for several days off before he carries out a side session. Martinez is eventually scheduled to progress to throwing a live batting practice, most likely at the Cardinals' spring facility in Jupiter, Florida.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Strong bullpen session•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Bullpen on tap•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Nearing mound work•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Ramping up activity in rehab•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Lands on IL•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Resumes throwing program•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get McHugh
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...