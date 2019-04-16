Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Mixes pitches in latest bullpen

Martinez (shoulder) threw a second 20-pitch bullpen session Monday and was able to begin varying his pitches, Andrew Wagner of MLB.com reports. "Everything checked out great," manager Mike Shildt said. "He tried to mix in four-seam [fastballs] and two-seam. He tried to mix in some spin and off-speed pitches and felt great."

The session was a step up from Friday's, when Martinez exclusively threw fastballs. The right-hander is now slated for several days off before he carries out a side session. Martinez is eventually scheduled to progress to throwing a live batting practice, most likely at the Cardinals' spring facility in Jupiter, Florida.