Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: MRI results unavailable
Martinez (lat) underwent his scheduled MRI on Thursday, but the team did not immediately share the results, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Martinez appears highly unlikely to come off the disabled list when first eligible Saturday, and there are even whispers that a lack of improvement in his lat could lead to the right-hander missing up to a month, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Coupled with the placement of Adam Wainwright (elbow) on the 60-day disabled list Thursday, such a development would leave the starting rotation in a particularly precarious state. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak remains tight-lipped about the ace's status, but the team appears intent on taking a cautious approach. "I have not had any feedback on what we've determined," Mozeliak said. "A lot of people are questioning why we thought he'd be ready this weekend and why he's not. A lot of times it's more preventative to make sure he's not rushing back."
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Will undergo additional MRI on Thursday•
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Won't return over weekend•
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: No activity yet•
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Lands on DL with lat strain•
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Takes loss Tuesday•
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Allows just one in win•
