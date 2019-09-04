Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Nabs 18th save
Martinez gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 18th save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Giants.
The right-hander has now strung together seven straight scoreless appearances, posting an 11:3 K:BB through 7.1 innings over that stretch, and he hasn't blown a save in almost a month. Martinez now sports a 3.15 ERA and 44:15 K:BB through 40 innings on the year, and he'll need to stay locked in down the stretch if the Cards are going to secure another NL Central crown.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Records 17th save•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Records 15th save•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Slams door despite shaky outing•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Bags 13th save•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Registers 12th save•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Notches third win•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...