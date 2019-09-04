Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Nabs 18th save

Martinez gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 18th save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Giants.

The right-hander has now strung together seven straight scoreless appearances, posting an 11:3 K:BB through 7.1 innings over that stretch, and he hasn't blown a save in almost a month. Martinez now sports a 3.15 ERA and 44:15 K:BB through 40 innings on the year, and he'll need to stay locked in down the stretch if the Cards are going to secure another NL Central crown.