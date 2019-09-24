Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Nabs 24th save
Martinez picked up the save against the Diamondbacks on Monday, giving up no earned runs on one hit over one inning to close out the Cardinals' 9-7 victory. He struck out one and walked none.
Martinez was tasked with protecting a three-run lead after the Diamondbacks started a ninth-inning rally against John Brebbia, and while he allowed one of the runners on base to come around and score, he managed to shut the door and pick up his 24th save of the season. The longtime starter has had some bumps in the road, but he's largely adapted well in his first go-around as the Cardinals' full-time closer, posting a 3.30 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 51:18 K:BB across 46.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...