Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Nabs 24th save

Martinez picked up the save against the Diamondbacks on Monday, giving up no earned runs on one hit over one inning to close out the Cardinals' 9-7 victory. He struck out one and walked none.

Martinez was tasked with protecting a three-run lead after the Diamondbacks started a ninth-inning rally against John Brebbia, and while he allowed one of the runners on base to come around and score, he managed to shut the door and pick up his 24th save of the season. The longtime starter has had some bumps in the road, but he's largely adapted well in his first go-around as the Cardinals' full-time closer, posting a 3.30 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 51:18 K:BB across 46.1 innings.