Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Nabs win in relief

Martinez (2-0) was credited with the win in an extra-innings victory over the Padres on Sunday, recording four strikeouts while allowing a hit and a walk over 2.2 scoreless innings.

Martinez's ability to work multiple innings was invaluable Sunday, as the former starter threw a total of 41 pitches while preserving some of his bullpen mates' arms on a busy day for the relief corps overall. The right-hander was recently named the primary closer in the wake of Jordan Hicks' season-ending UCL tear, and it was announced at the time that he would likely get the occasional extended save opportunity. Martinez actually entered Sunday's game with the score knotted at 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth and ultimately served as a bridge into extra innings. The outing was Martinez's first taste of action since June 21, as the Cardinals' general inability to muster offense lately hasn't created save chances.

