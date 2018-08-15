Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Nearing rehab stint
Interim manager Mike Shildt said Martinez (shoulder) will likely embark on a minor-league rehab assignment in the coming days, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
Martinez has been sidelined since the end of July with a strained right shoulder, but he's nearing a return to game action. Barring any setbacks, it sounds like Martinez will rejoin the Cardinals during their upcoming road trip, which begins Monday against the Dodgers. When Martinez does return, he'll likely work out of the bullpen for the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Could remain in bullpen all season•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Will spend some time in bullpen•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Plays 'aggressive catch' in recent days•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Set to play catch•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: May miss 3-to-4 starts•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Returns to DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...