Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Nearing rehab stint

Interim manager Mike Shildt said Martinez (shoulder) will likely embark on a minor-league rehab assignment in the coming days, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

Martinez has been sidelined since the end of July with a strained right shoulder, but he's nearing a return to game action. Barring any setbacks, it sounds like Martinez will rejoin the Cardinals during their upcoming road trip, which begins Monday against the Dodgers. When Martinez does return, he'll likely work out of the bullpen for the remainder of the season.