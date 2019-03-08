Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Nearing return to throwing
Martinez (shoulder) could resume throwing in 5-to-7 days, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Martinez received a PRP injection in late February and was set to be re-evaluated March 12, so this fits right along that timeline. There's been no indication of any further setbacks for the 27-year-old, but his potential availability for Opening Day remains in severe doubt.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Rehab delayed by one week•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Spotted with sling•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Shut down for two weeks•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Expected to transition back to rotation•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Notches fifth save•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Earns eighth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Can Bieber live up to the hype?
Shane Bieber is a popular sleeper these days, but he'll need to change some things if he's...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?
Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...