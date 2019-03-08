Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Nearing return to throwing

Martinez (shoulder) could resume throwing in 5-to-7 days, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Martinez received a PRP injection in late February and was set to be re-evaluated March 12, so this fits right along that timeline. There's been no indication of any further setbacks for the 27-year-old, but his potential availability for Opening Day remains in severe doubt.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...

  • corey-knebel.jpg

    Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?

    Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...