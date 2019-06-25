Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: New primary closer?
Martinez is expected to take over "most of the closer duties" for the Cardinals, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
President of baseball operations John Mozeliak was asked Sunday on MLB Network Radio if John Gant would step into the closer role in place of Jordan Hicks (elbow). "Oh I would think so, yeah," Mozeliak said. "He's finished games for us in the past and we have a lot of confidence in him." A fair number of people interpreted that as Gant being named the replacement closer, but not so fast. It's manager Mike Shildt's call, and it seems Shildt prefers Martinez, who had a successful run as the team's closer last September (5-for-5 in saves). Gant has had a good season but was rocked for four runs over one-third of an inning in his most recent appearance.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: No move to rotation planned•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Records second save•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Notches first save•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Mixed bag in bullpen role•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Not expected to start this year•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Back from injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...