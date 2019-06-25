Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: New primary closer?

Martinez is expected to take over "most of the closer duties" for the Cardinals, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak was asked Sunday on MLB Network Radio if John Gant would step into the closer role in place of Jordan Hicks (elbow). "Oh I would think so, yeah," Mozeliak said. "He's finished games for us in the past and we have a lot of confidence in him." A fair number of people interpreted that as Gant being named the replacement closer, but not so fast. It's manager Mike Shildt's call, and it seems Shildt prefers Martinez, who had a successful run as the team's closer last September (5-for-5 in saves). Gant has had a good season but was rocked for four runs over one-third of an inning in his most recent appearance.