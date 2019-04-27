Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Next rehab steps being planned

Martinez (shoulder) was slated to throw a bullpen session Friday and then meet with the team's medical staff over the weekend to plan out the next phase of his rehab, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals have already determined Martinez will work as a reliever upon return, but he still has some steps remaining in his rehabilitation before he can begin fulfilling that role. The weekend evaluation could well lead to a minor-league rehab assignment, although that remains to be determined.