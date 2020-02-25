Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: No issues after first outing

Martinez, who threw 34 pitches Sunday in a Grapefruit League tie against the Mets, emerged from the outing without any shoulder issues and played catch Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander is vying for a return to the starting rotation this spring, and with Miles Mikolas (forearm) slated to miss the start of the regular season, Martinez looks to have a clear path to his goal. The veteran's outing against New York was a mixed bag, with Martinez cruising through his first frame before surrendering a pair of walks that helped lead to two earned runs in the next frame. Manager Mike Shildt has emphasized that how Martinez recovers and prepares between outings will be of overriding importance in determining if he can reclaim a rotation spot this season. "I think games are going to matter, of course," Shildt said. "It's just really about what he does during the work and how he recovers in between the games that's really going to dictate as we try to ramp him up."