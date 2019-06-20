Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: No move to rotation planned
Manager Mike Shildt said Wednesday that the Cardinals don't currently have any plans for Martinez to build up his arm in preparation for a return to the rotation, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "Carlos Martinez...the 2013 version? Sure. But we're in 2019. Different circumstances," Shildt said. "I can't say [a move to the rotation] will absolutely not happen. I'll never rule it out, but it's not in the forefront of my mentality."
When he returned from the 10-day injured list May 17, Martinez was hopeful to transition from the bullpen into the rotation after the All-Star break, but the right-hander's shoulder issues over the past two seasons may be a factor in the Cardinals' reluctance to explore a role change. In just over a month back with the big club, Martinez has already emerged as a key late-inning weapon for St. Louis, posting a 3.38 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 12 appearances while collecting two saves and a hold.
