Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: No restrictions to begin spring

Martinez (shoulder) reported to spring training this week without any restrictions for his throwing program, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals are allowing Martinez to audition for a rotation spot this spring, but because he hasn't started a game since the middle of the 2018 season while experiencing multiple arm injuries along the way, he may take a little longer than his fellow competitors to build up his workload. If Martinez's surgically repaired right shoulder can't hold up to the rigors of starting during the spring, the Cardinals will likely move him back to the bullpen, where he would be a leading candidate for ninth-inning duties. Martinez would probably offer his most fantasy value as a closer, but he wouldn't be completely devoid of upside if he ends up in the rotation.