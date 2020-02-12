Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: No restrictions to begin spring
Martinez (shoulder) reported to spring training this week without any restrictions for his throwing program, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The Cardinals are allowing Martinez to audition for a rotation spot this spring, but because he hasn't started a game since the middle of the 2018 season while experiencing multiple arm injuries along the way, he may take a little longer than his fellow competitors to build up his workload. If Martinez's surgically repaired right shoulder can't hold up to the rigors of starting during the spring, the Cardinals will likely move him back to the bullpen, where he would be a leading candidate for ninth-inning duties. Martinez would probably offer his most fantasy value as a closer, but he wouldn't be completely devoid of upside if he ends up in the rotation.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Will compete for starting role•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Cleared to throw off mound•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Hoping to start•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Nabs 24th save•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Notches 23rd save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
The Head-to-Head categories format elevates the value of relief pitchers as a whole and one...
-
Strategies for the first base position
First base offers no shortage of sluggers, as usual. But it also trends old, according to Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...