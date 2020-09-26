Martinez (oblique) is "not likely" to pitch again in 2020, even in the case of a deep postseason run by the Cardinals, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. "I'll never say never. But clearly, it's impactful for him the next several weeks," Shildt said. "We're not anticipating he'll be able to do a lot of anything. So you look at the schedule, and it's very unfavorable to think about a return."

The right-hander was placed on the injured list Thursday with the oblique strain he suffered during a forgettable start against the Royals on Wednesday, one in which Martinez allowed eight runs on nine hits and two walks over five innings. The outing was a low point of a forgettable campaign for Martinez overall, as he finished with a career-high 9.90 ERA and 2.10 WHIP over five starts. Martinez also battled COVID-19 for more than a month, making repeated trips to the hospital in the process. The 29-year-old was marking his return to the starting rotation this season after a successful stint as closer during the stretch run of 2019, but given the results, Rogers notes Martinez may be moved this winter if the Cardinals find the right deal.