Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Not expected to start this year

Martinez is not expected to be a rotation candidate at any point this season, manager Mike Shildt told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on Friday.

Shildt did frame the statement with "as of right now," so plans could change, but the Cardinals' current intention appears to be to have Martinez remain a reliever for the rest of the season. He hasn't given up a run in his three relief appearances since returning from a shoulder injury in mid-May, but his path to broader fantasy relevance at this point probably involves an injury to closer Jordan Hicks, unless the Cardinals change their minds about his Martinez's future as a starter.