Martinez (oblique) was not arrested Monday for violating social-distancing protocols in the Dominican Republic, contrary to previous reports, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Initial reports indicating that Martinez would be facing legal trouble for hosting a large gathering in violation of the country's COVID-19 protocols, but both the pitcher's agent and the Cardinals denied those allegations. He does appear to have taken part in the event but is not facing any charges. The incident appears to have disappointed his team, which put out a statement which reads, in part, "Certainly, we would not condone anyone from our organization knowingly violating community laws or health regulations," but he doesn't appear to be facing any long-term consequences.