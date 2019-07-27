Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Notches 10th save

Martinez gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 10th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Astros.

The right-hander has successfully converted all eight of his save chances in July, but his overall numbers aren't exactly elite -- Martinez has a 5.59 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB through 9.2 innings on the month. Trade rumors continue to swirl around the Cardinals with their recent surge having moved them into first place in the NL Central, and it's possible the front office will add a more established closer at the deadline -- or even deal away Martinez and his rather large contract as part of a complete bullpen overhaul.