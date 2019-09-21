Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Notches 23rd save

Martinez pitched a scoreless ninth inning while walking one batter to record a save during a 9-8 victory against the Cubs on Saturday. He struck out two.

Martinez has now converted 12 straight save chances., and has accumulated 23 saves even though his first save came on June 1. The 28-year-old is 4-2 with a 3.38 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 45.1 innings this season.