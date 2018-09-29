Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Notches fifth save

Martinez threw a perfect inning and earned his fifth save of the season in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Cubs.

Martinez picked up his first save since Sept. 21 to keep the Cardinals' playoff hopes alive, and has now converted all five of his save opportunities this season. His ERA sits at 3.11 for the season with a 117:60 K:BB over 118.2 innings.

