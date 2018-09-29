Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Notches fifth save
Martinez threw a perfect inning and earned his fifth save of the season in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Cubs.
Martinez picked up his first save since Sept. 21 to keep the Cardinals' playoff hopes alive, and has now converted all five of his save opportunities this season. His ERA sits at 3.11 for the season with a 117:60 K:BB over 118.2 innings.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Earns eighth win•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Collects fourth save•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Picks up third save•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Officially named closer•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Secures second save•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Notches first save of season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....