Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Notches first save of season
Martinez picked up his first save of the season Wednesday against the Nationals, allowing two hits while striking out four across two scoreless innings.
With closer Bud Norris (coach's decision) unavailable, Martinez was called upon to pitch the final two innings of Wednesday's 7-6 win. He allowed a single in each inning but otherwise kept the Nationals at bay to secure his first save since 2014. While the Cardinals would likely prefer to use Martinez in a multi-inning role, there's a chance he could see some save chances down the stretch if manager Mike Shildt opts to mix and match in the ninth inning instead of strictly using Norris.
