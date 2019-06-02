Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Notches first save
Martinez tossed a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his first save of the season in a 7-4 win over the Cubs.
Jordan Hicks worked two innings the night before, and Cards manager Mike Shildt used the opportunity to give Martinez some high-leverage work. The right-hander hasn't been particularly sharp in a relief role since coming off the IL, posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 5:4 K:BB through seven innings, but he's averaging 96.5 mph -- nearly three ticks better than last year's velocity -- and should settle in as one of the team's top setup options.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Mixed bag in bullpen role•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Not expected to start this year•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Back from injured list•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Expected back Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Tosses two innings Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Activation potentially imminent•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...