Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Notches first save

Martinez tossed a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his first save of the season in a 7-4 win over the Cubs.

Jordan Hicks worked two innings the night before, and Cards manager Mike Shildt used the opportunity to give Martinez some high-leverage work. The right-hander hasn't been particularly sharp in a relief role since coming off the IL, posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 5:4 K:BB through seven innings, but he's averaging 96.5 mph -- nearly three ticks better than last year's velocity -- and should settle in as one of the team's top setup options.