Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Notches third win

Martinez (3-2) was credited with the victory in a win over the Pirates on Friday, firing 1.1 scoreless innings during which he didn't allow any hits and issued one walk.

Martinez needed just 18 pitches to get his four outs, 11 of which found the strike zone. The right-hander had experienced a hiccup in his prior appearance against the Dodgers on Wednesday, but Friday represented his fourth scoreless effort in his last five trips to the mound. Martinez has accumulated two saves and his win against the Pirates over that span, and he projects to continue serving as the primary closer for manager Mike Shildt for the balance of the season.