Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Officially activated from DL

Martinez (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day DL prior to Monday's start against Colorado.

As expected, Martinez will rejoin the rotation after missing just one start due to a right oblique strain. Don't expect him to face any strict limitations after successfully tossing a bullpen session Friday. Across 17 starts this year, Martinez has logged a 3.39 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 8.4 K/9.

More News
Our Latest Stories