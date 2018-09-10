Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Officially named closer

Martinez, who secured his second save Sunday against the Tigers, has officially been designated as the team's closer by manager Mike Shildt, Tyler Fenwick of MLB.com reports.

The news from Shildt came postgame Sunday, who confirmed he'd actually informed Martinez of the news prior to the contest. The right-hander essentially won a near week-long audition for the closer's job that also included hard-throwing rookie Jordan Hicks. Martinez was able to impress by firing four scoreless innings over a seven-day period, leading Shildt to state that "we feel good about what Carlos can bring" to the ninth-inning role. Meanwhile, former closer Bud Norris is expected to see his bullpen slotting "reshuffled" so that he can be placed in less high-leverage scenarios for the time being, according to Shildt.