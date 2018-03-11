Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Officially named Opening Day starter

Martinez was officially named the Opening Day starter Saturday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The right-handed ace will thus open the season against the Mets on March 29, giving him an early jump on trying to best the career highs in starts, complete games, innings and strikeouts he set last season. It will mark the second consecutive Opening Day start for Martinez, who's recorded six strikeouts and allowed two earned runs on six hits and five walks over 5.1 innings across two appearances thus far this spring.