Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: On DL with oblique strain

Martinez was put on the 10-day disabled list due to a right oblique strain, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It appears as though Martinez suffered this injury during Thursday's outing against the Cubs, during which he allowed six runs (five earned) across five innings. The Cardinals have yet to describe a timetable for Martinez, but he will be eligible to return from the DL on July 30.

More News
Our Latest Stories