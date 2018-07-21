Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: On DL with oblique strain
Martinez was put on the 10-day disabled list due to a right oblique strain, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
It appears as though Martinez suffered this injury during Thursday's outing against the Cubs, during which he allowed six runs (five earned) across five innings. The Cardinals have yet to describe a timetable for Martinez, but he will be eligible to return from the DL on July 30.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Knocked around by Cubs•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Takes fifth loss•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Winning streak continues against Giants•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Improved control in Monday's win•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Quality start in win•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Another poor outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...