Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Out at least until May
Martinez (shoulder) could join the big-league rotation in May or June, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.
This is fairly vague, but at least we know we can rule Martinez out for all of April. He is reportedly close to resuming a throwing program. In the meantime, John Gant and Dakota Hudson are the finalists for the fifth spot in the rotation.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Nearing return to throwing•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Rehab delayed by one week•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Spotted with sling•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Shut down for two weeks•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Expected to transition back to rotation•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Notches fifth save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Moose confirmed at 2B
Mike Moustakas has proven viable enough at second base for Craig Counsell to give him the nod,...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.