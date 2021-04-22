Martinez (0-4) took the loss Wednesday as the Cardinals fell 1-0 to the Nationals, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over six innings while striking out three.

The right-hander was sharp in delivering his first quality start of the season, firing 62 of 91 pitches for strikes. Unfortunately for the Cards, Max Scherzer was in Cy Young form for the Nats. Martinez will take a 6.00 ERA and 13:5 K:BB through 21 innings into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Phillies.