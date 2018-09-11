Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Picks up third save

Martinez secured his third save of the season in Monday's win over the Pirates. He went one inning and allowed a run on two hits while striking out two.

The save was the first for Martinez since officially being named the Cardinals' closer after Sunday's win by manager Mike Shildt. Martinez did allow a run, but it was only the second he'd given up since moving to the bullpen. While his long-term outlook remains as a starting pitcher, Martinez will hope to remain the closer for the rest of the season with Bud Norris and Jordan Hicks looming if he falters.