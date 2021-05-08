Martinez was pitching through pain Saturday against the Rockies after twisting his ankle the day before, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Martinez reportedly suffered the injury while celebrating a homer by fellow pitcher Jack Flaherty. He wasn't at this best Saturday, giving up five runs in five frames, though that was still good enough for a win. Given that he got through Saturday's start, he's seemingly at minimal risk of missing his next outing, which lines up for next Friday against the Padres.
