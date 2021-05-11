Martinez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right ankle injury Tuesday.

Martinez acknowledged after his last start that he was pitching through pain after twisting his ankle, and it showed in the box score, as he allowed five runs. The Cardinals had previously listed Martinez as the scheduled starter for Friday's game against the Padres, but they've evidently changed plans. Whether or not Martinez is expected to miss just one start or is in line for a longer absence remains unclear. Johan Oviedo was recalled in a corresponding move.