Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Plays 'aggressive catch' in recent days
Martinez (shoulder), who spent time with the team during the early part of the week in Miami, eventually returned to St. Louis and played "aggressive catch" according to interim manager Mike Shildt, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander has been on the shelf since July 31 with a right shoulder strain, the latest malady to befall him in turned into an injury-filled season. Martinez was projected to miss between three or four starts when he went on the disabled list, and nothing indicates that estimate has changed. Martinez is likely to progress to a bullpen session as his next step, but how quickly that transpires is firmly up in the air.
