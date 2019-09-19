Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Posts 21st save
Martinez four straight groundouts in a four-out save during a 5-1 victory against the Nationals on Wednesday.
The right-hander entered with two runners aboard and two outs in the eighth, but he quickly induced a groundout to end the frame. He did the same with three ground balls in the ninth. Martinez hasn't struck out any batters in his last two appearances, but owners have hardly anything to complain about, as he's converted 10 straight saves, and he's on a 10.2 scoreless innings streak. Overall, Martinez is 4-2 with 21 saves, three blown opportunities, 2.91 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 43.1 innings this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Records 20th save•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Available Monday•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Dealing with sickness•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Notches hold in big win•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Shot at rotation return in '20?•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Registers 19th save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...