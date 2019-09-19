Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Posts 21st save

Martinez four straight groundouts in a four-out save during a 5-1 victory against the Nationals on Wednesday.

The right-hander entered with two runners aboard and two outs in the eighth, but he quickly induced a groundout to end the frame. He did the same with three ground balls in the ninth. Martinez hasn't struck out any batters in his last two appearances, but owners have hardly anything to complain about, as he's converted 10 straight saves, and he's on a 10.2 scoreless innings streak. Overall, Martinez is 4-2 with 21 saves, three blown opportunities, 2.91 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 43.1 innings this season.