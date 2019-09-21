Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Posts 22nd save

Martinez recorded the final two outs of the ninth inning while walking one batter to record a save during a 2-1 victory against the Cubs on Friday.

It wasn't a full-inning save, but Martinez bounced back from yielding three runs against the Cubs on Thursday to post his 22nd save of the year. Despite the rough outing, his appearance Thursday didn't count as a blown save, so Martinez has converted 11 straight save chances. He is 4-2 with a 3.45 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 48 strikeouts in 44.1 innings this season.